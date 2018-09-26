Evans could make weekend return, Weir a doubt

Will Evans could make a return to action this weekend after ‘total rest’ to recover from a hip and lower back problem.

The centre-half has responded well to his time on the sidelines, having missed the last two games.

Martin Allen said: “Hopefully Will Evans will be back for this weekend, he’s come back in good shape after a few days total rest.

“We need him in the team.”

Robbie Weir is expected to be out for this weekend’s trip to Maidstone United, however, after limping off on Tuesday following a 50:50 tackle.