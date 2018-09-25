England call up for Maguire junior and his Chesterfield team-mate

Chesterfield youngster Laurence Maguire will follow in his brother’s footsteps and pull on an England jersey.

The centre-half, younger brother of Leicester City and England defender Harry, has been called up for the England C squad.

Maguire, along with Spireites team-mate Jerome Binnom-Williams, will join up with what is effectively the non-league England team for a clash with Estonia U23s next month.

The game takes place at Leyton Orient’s Breyer Group Stadium on 10th October.

Three Lions C manager Paul Fairclough has selected a 16-man squad for the game, picked from players aged 23 and under who represent clubs from the National League and below.

It’s been quite the year for the Maguire family, of Mosborough in Sheffield.

Harry was one of the stars of the England team that reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

Laurence, 21, has played in nine of Chesterfield’s 12 games in the National League so far this season.

Binnom-Williams, a left wing-back by trade, has started eight of his club’s matches having missed the opening day with injury and then sat out three games through suspension.