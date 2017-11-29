Eaden says there’s one sure-fire way to nullify threat of Manchester City’s kids

Chesterfield might face an array of young talent tonight when Manchester City U21s visit, but they still hope to dominate possession.

The Spireites have enjoyed 55 per cent of the possession in their last two games, a win over Forest Green Rovers and a draw with promotion hopefuls Mansfield Town.

Manchester City’s players might present a different kind of problem for Town in the Checkatrade Trophy group game, but assistant manager Nicky Eaden says there’s one sure-fire way to nullify the visitors’ threat.

“It might be a different problem for us but when we do get the ball we want to go on as we have been going, keep the ball off them,” he said.

“One thing is for sure, if we have the ball the opposition can’t hurt us.”

Both teams could go through to the knockout stages with a win this evening.

Should Chesterfield top the group, they’ll host Oldham Athletic in the second round and a second place finish would earn the Spireites a trip to Fleetwood Town.

Eaden said the kind of side City elect to send to the Proact this evening may depend on how seriously the Premier League’s leading club take this competition.

“They’ve played quite young teams in the two previous games,” he said.

“They’re quite a young group, they’ve got a lot of players out on loan in different parts of the world.

“You never know how much importance they put on it, if they win they go through to the next round so whether or not they stick a few more experienced players in or just trust this group of players I don’t know.

“Technically and physically it’s a good test, they’re very good young players, they’ll have good movement, they’ll want to pass the ball, they’ll want to keep it. Maybe they’ll play quite risky football, but we’re expecting a tough game.

“It’s Man City, they’ve spent a lot of money recruiting these players and I presume they’ll see quite a few of their players playing at quite a high level in the near future.”

Kick-off is at 7pm.