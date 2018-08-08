Defender with room named after him at the Proact ‘eiptomises’ what Allen and Chesterfield are trying to do

Drew Talbot has been described as an ‘iconic’ figure at Chesterfield FC by manager Martin Allen.

Since the veteran returned to sign for Allen this summer, a room at the Proact that doubles as a fitness suite and a press room has been named after him.

The first team boss highlighted the 32-year-old’s status as a club legend after Tuesday’s win over Aldershot, in which Talbot earned his side a penalty.

“The fact that he’s been here before, he’s a bit of an iconic figure at this club,” said Allen.

“This is his room, the Talbot Suite.”

Talbot returned to action after a pre-season hamstring niggle at Alfreton in a friendly, playing 45 minutes.

Allen has managed the defender’s fitness carefully ever since to get him into the side.

And he’s pleased that the move has paid off.

“He’s only trained for a few days,” said the boss.

“We weren’t sure when we could actually put him back in, I just took a gamble at Ebbsfleet.

“It paid off.

“We’ve rested him in between games, we look after his body because he’s not as fit as the others.

“But my God he plays with such heart and such great spirit.

“He epitomises what we’re trying to do really.

“He’s been good in the two games.”

Talbot is now just nine games short of 300 appearances as a Spireite.