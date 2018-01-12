Defender nearing comeback but there are question marks over strikers’ fitness

Brad Barry is getting closer to a Chesterfield comeback but there are doubts over two of Jack Lester’s strikers ahead of Luton’s visit tomorrow.

Spireites right-back Barry has missed several weeks through a hamstring problem but Lester can see an end in sight for the 22-year-old’s absence.

And the ex Swindon man’s return can’t come soon enough for the manager.

“Brad Barry is getting close, he’s a week or so away,” said Lester.

“Hopefully Brad will be back soon, I like his character and the way he goes after the game, I like his energy, aggression, he’s what we’re about.”

Lester has a fresh injury problem to contend with, however, before a game against the league leaders at the Proact.

Chris O’Grady’s back problem continues to plague the burly frontman, and Kistian Dennis has picked up a calf issue.

The boss insists he isn’t panicking, despite Gozie Ugwu being four weeks away from fitnes and Ricky German a doubt after pulling up in the midweek Derbyshire Senior Cup game.

This week Delial Brewster was sent out on loan, leaving Diego De Girolamo as potentially the only option up front.

“I’m not worried, it’s football, there’s a squad and opportunities to play,” said Lester.

“People’s careers take off whenever there are injuries.

“We’ll have 11 players on the pitch and we’ll be ready to play.”