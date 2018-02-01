Deadline day round-up: Spireites bring in four, plus another on a free

It was a busy day of transfer activity at the Proact Stadium on Wednesday as four new players arrived on deadline day.

Experienced striker Louis Dodds arrived at the club from Shrewsbury Town, signing an 18-month deal.

Also adding to the striking ranks was teenager Jacob Brown who has signed on loan from Barnsley until the end of the season.

Twenty-year-old Dylan Mottley-Henry, a winger, has also joined from Barnsley on loan, while left-back George Smith, 21, comes in from Northampton Town on an 18-month contract.

Giles Coke then became the fifth signing in two days when he penned a deal as a free agent on Thursday.

On their way out of the Proact are Scott Wiseman on loan to Rochdale until the summer, Diego De Girolamo and Jordan Flores whose respective loans from Bristol City and Wigan Athletic were ended, and Connor Dimaio whose contract was cancelled.

Director and company secretary Ashley Carson said: “We have brought in players identified by Jack Lester and his coaching staff as being of the necessary quality to significantly strengthen the squad.

“Furthermore, we turned down a substantial offer for Kristian Dennis.

“The signings would not have been possible without the support of the owner of the club, Dave Allen, so our thanks go to him for his backing.”