Confident youngster Josh will be O-Kay on Proact debut

Twenty-one-year-old Josh Kay doesn’t expect any nerves when he runs out at the Proact Stadium for the first time on Saturday.

The youngster, signed a week ago from Barnsley, has little in the way of Football League experience.

But his debut was a Championship game for the Tykes in front of almost 12,000 people and he says the nerves he felt that day were uncharacteristic.

“I’m excited. I’ve never played here before so I’m looking forward to stepping over the white line,” he said.

“I made my debut against Bristol City at home, we drew 2-2, that was good. I was only 19 at the time.

“Saturday is not going to be a big shock. I don’t really tend to get nervous, on that day I did because it was my first professional start.

“It doesn’t really make me nervous any more, I’m quite a confident person and don’t think I’ll have any problems going out on Saturday and performing.”

The chance to play regular first team football attracted the attacking midfielder to the Proact.

And he believes Jack Lester and his staff can get the best out of him, especially when he’s up to speed.

“It’s something I’ve been looking for for a while but I’ve been set back with injuries,” he said.

“I’m looking to really progress here and I feel Tommy (Wright) and Jack can really help me in that department.

“Obviously I haven’t played many games in the last couple of months so (training) has been hard, but I am used to that intensity in training at Barnsley.

“I’ve spoken to the gaffer, he says he knows I’m not match fit but I did 80 on Saturday and that gave me a platform.

“Hopefully I can keep building on that and be fully fit soon.”