COLUMN: Bees taking flight just in time to face Town?

You wait 14 games for a win and then two come along in the space of seven days – Barnet have rediscovered winning form just in time to face the Spireites.

The side directly above League Two’s bottom-placed Spireites visit the Proact on Saturday for a game that could lift either side out of the drop zone.

Barnet had been on a terrible run since the start of September but have secured two wins in their last three outings.

Newport County and Tottenham Hotspur Under 21s were both conquered by 2-1 scorelines, with a 2-0 home defeat by Grimsby sandwiched in between.

Prior to the Newport game, the Bees had lost nine and drawn five in a 10-week winless period.

The presence of a new man in the dugout since 13th November may have helped spark Barnet’s mini revival.

Mark McGhee was appointed as Bees boss last month, replacing 32-year-old Rossi Eames, who moved into a new role as head of player development.

Like Chesterfield, Barnet have a prolific goalscorer in the ranks, although the goals have dried up a little for the frontman.

Shaquile Coulthirst, signed from Peterborough in the summer, has hit 10 goals in 21 appearances so far this season. But seven of those goals came by mid September and he has just one in his last six outings.

Also in their first season as Bees are Craig Ross and Richard Brindley.

Keeper Ross has made 18 appearances this season and conceded 31 goals.

Brindley, meanwhile, picked up an injury in pre-season and is yet to kick a ball in anger for Barnet.

The former Spireite, who made 12 appearances for Town in 2013, tweeted this week that he’s expecting to make his return around Christmas time.

Another ex Chesterfield man in the Barnet squad is Jamal Campbell-Ryce.

The winger had two spells on loan with the Spireites, playing 25 times and scoring three goals in total.

As a Bee, he’s played 19 times this season and hit the net on three occasions.

The last time these two sides met was in April 2013, when Chesterfield won 2-0 at the Hive.

Spireites boss Jack Lester and centre-half Sam Hird were among the subsitutes for Town that day.

Of their 18 meetings with Barnet, Chesterfield have won eight and drawn three.

At home, the Spireites have beaten the Bees four times, drawn once and lost four times.

As a player, Jack Lester won four of his nine encounters with Barnet and scored three goals.

The game presents an opportunity for Chesterfield to put together their first six-game unbeaten run in league action since the 2014/15 season.