Coke calls for fight and belief after latest last minute heartbreak

Chesterfield midfielder Giles Coke said the players had to keep their belief, despite another last minute kick in the teeth on Tuesday night.

The Spireites led twice but were beaten 3-2 at home to Cambridge United by yet another last minute goal to leave them three points from safety with 14 games left.

Coke also said the players and fans should accept the club is in a relegation battle and every game now has to be a cup final.

“I can’t believe we’ve lost that game tonight,” he said.

“When we scored the second goal I believed we were going to go on and win the game.

“Obviously we’ve conceded a penalty – and I’m not sure it was a penalty – and, as a team, we all a bit deflated.

“We needed to react and kick on again, but I don’t think we did.

“Having said that, you see the game out and take a point.

“But it’s last minute goals again. I can’t really put my finger on it. I don’t know if it’s a mental thing.”

Coke added: “It’s disappointing. We’ve got to keep our heads up and just keep going.

“If we don’t believe we won’t climb up the table.

“All the players are disappointed at the moment like any other team would be when they lose last minute. But we’ve just got to stick together.

“The fact is we are in a relegation battle.

“People probably don’t want to hear that, but we are.

“We’ve got to fight and every single game has to be a cup final. We’ve got to put in performances.”