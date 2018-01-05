Clubs starting to show interest in Spireites players

Jack Lester says clubs have started to express interest in Chesterfield players who will have decisions to make over their future.

The Town boss, who added three new faces yesterday in the form of defender Sid Nelson, midfield Josh Kay and winger Zavon Hines, says it’s only natural for players to depart.

One player believed to be attracting attention is Delial Brewster, with AFC Fylde thought to be keen.

“One or two bits (of interest), yes,” said Lester.

“Obviously the players will have some decisions to make.

“It’s not like we have a surplus of players who are going to find themselves not playing football.

“It’ll start to be one or two and if people want them to go and play for their club, then they’ll have a decision to make.”

Town are likely to make some players available during the window and for Lester departures are to be expected.

“I think that’s natural isn’t it? Everyone who has been fit has been involved, it’s not that we’ve had a big surplus of players kicking their heels,” he said.

“(But) people come in and people move on, that’s the reality of football.”