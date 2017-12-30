Clean sheet most pleasing aspect for Eaden

Nicky Eaden says the clean sheet in today’s draw with Colchester United was the most pleasing aspect for him.

Chesterfield’s assistant manager felt the performance was a big improvement on how the side played on Boxing Day when they were beaten by Crewe.

He admitted the Spireites could have ended the year with a big win, but snapping a three-game losing streak was the priority.

Eaden said: “I think that was the most pleasing aspect for me. If you keep a clean sheet you give yourself a great chance of getting three points, but if you don’t get three points at least you get something from the game.

“It could have been more if we had been a bit more clinical in and around the box.

“But the important thing today was that we stopped the rot and got points on the board, they add up.

“It was a lot better than Crewe, especially first half. I thought we showed more energy, we were brighter and defended better.”

Eaden revealed that a number of the squad have been suffering with illness, which added to the current injury crisis, perhaps put an even more attractive gloss on today’s result.

Chesterfield had to field central midfielder Robbie Weir at right-back, with Scott Wiseman - a right-back by trade - at centre-half alongside Sam Hird.

Eaden was delighted with the trio, particularly Weir.

“Robbie Weir was excellent, Wiseman was excellent and Hirdy has stepped up again,” he said.

“I’m really pleased (with Weir). He said in the dressing room does anyone think full-back is easy. He says he’s not too keen on playing it again, he didn’t realise how hard it was to get your overlaps in and get forward, then get back and defend and deal with the winger.

“But he stuck at it, he was aggressive and dealt with Kyle Reid really well.”

Now attention turns to Monday’s game against Coventry City, with little time to recover and few options for changes, given the current injury crisis.

But there may be a glimmer of hope to bring at least one defender back into the fray.

“We are a little bit stretched at the minute, especially defensively,” said Eaden.

“I think there’s only really Laurence Maguire who has got a chance (for Monday).

“We could slot Scott Wiseman back in at right-back and it’s round pegs and round holes, you don’t like to play players out of position too much.”

There might be a quick turnaround to deal with and a lot of tired bodies, but Eaden sees the proximity of the next outing as no excuse.

“We’ve got straight on with the recovery now, they’ll recover again tomorrow.

“It’s two days away, it’s not like you’re playing the day after. Energy levels might not be as high but it’s the same for Coventry.

“It’s an even playing field, it’s who recovers best.”