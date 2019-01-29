Chesterfield youngster joins Sheffield FC for a second loan spell

Chesterfield have once again linked up with the world’s first club to give a Spireites youngster some much-needed experience.

Striker Luke Rawson has joined Sheffield FC for the second time.

Earlier in the season the teenager had a brief loan spell with the Dronfield outfit, scoring on his debut.

Caretaker boss John Pemberton recalled the 17-year-old front man early and used him twice as a substitute in first team games, before new manager John Sheridan’s arrival.

The lifelong Spireites fan signed his first professional deal last month and said: “I am overwhelmed.

“It’s been a dream of mine to play for Chesterfield since I was a child, having watched the team when I was growing up.”

He was handed his senior debut in the final game of last season, away at Barnet.