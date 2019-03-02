Chesterfield will respect league leaders Wrexham, but fixture doesn’t worry them says Glynn Snodin

Chesterfield are not worried about what kind of challenge league leading Wrexham will present this afternoon.

Spireites assistant boss Glynn Snodin says there is nothing for his men to fear, given their own run of form.

Under his and manager John Sheridan’s care Town have picked up 13 points from a possible 18.

He says the team in top spot in the National League have earned respect, but they’ll be in for a tough game against Chesterfield.

“We don’t worry about other teams. If you’re playing Liverpool, Man City, Man United then you worry because they’ve got special players,” he said.

“If you’re in the National League playing teams the same as what we’ve got, you don’t really worry as much.

“They’re doing something right because they’re top of the table, you give them credit and you give them respect.

“But at the end of the day it’s 11 v 11 and if we keep doing what we’ve been doing, we’ll give them a game.

“We’ll watch all the details on Wrexham, their strengths and weaknesses.

“Wrexham will find it’s going to be a tough game for them.”

Snodin says Chesterfield have become adept at making life difficult for opposition sides.

He hopes the players will continue in that vein this afternoon, but begin to add more and more quality to their performances.

“Just keep doing what they’re doing. We’ll add little things.

“Our lads have just got to keep believing and keep doing what they’re doing.

“There’s not much missing.

“We’re hard to beat.

“It’s looking a good team.

“We just want to be a bit more creative, a bit more cute in and around the box and we’ll kill teams off.

“Once we can get them to play how we want them to play, we’ll be fine.”

The first versus 17th clash is expected to draw a big crowd to the Racecourse Ground and Snodin expects the players to relish it.

“As a player you want to play in front of the biggest crowds you can.

“That’ll get you going, that’s the adrenaline you want.

“You shouldn’t need a manager to tell you.

“Those are the games you want to be playing in, that’s when you know the ones who can play and can’t play.”