Chesterfield will have valuable insight into shape shifting Carlisle

Jack Lester won’t try and predict what formation tomorrow’s opponents will use, because they changed it so many times in their previous game.

Carlisle United used a number of different shapes on Tuesday night in their 2-1 defeat by Notts County.

But Chesterfield do have an insight into the Cumbrians ahead of the long trek to Carlisle tomorrow.

Town goalkeeping coach Simon Tracey made the move to the Proact from Carlisle earlier in the season after two years on their coaching staff.

Lester said: “Simon (Tracey, goalkeeping coach) will know them better than anyone, we’ve a good idea of what we’re going to be facing.

“You never know exactly what team or shape they’ll pick, they changed their shape four times on Tuesday night.

“We know what personnel we’re likely to be facing and that will be the main part of our work going into that game.

“They’re a good side.

“They can play a number of different ways.”

Lester will be without the services of midfielder Giles Coke, who injured his hamstring on Tuesday night.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man lasted 83 minutes on his Town debut, playing his first competitive match for two years.

The Spireites hope that Sid Nelson will be fit enough to play, but it looks unlikely that Drew Talbot will be ready for selection.

Barnsley loanee Dylan Mottley-Henry, meanwhile, requires a hernia operation.