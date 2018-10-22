`

Chesterfield will face Billericay or Taunton Town in the FA Cup

Chesterfield's Tom Denton celebrates after scoring his second goal: Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com, Football: The Emirates FA Cup - Qualifing Fourth Round match AFC Fylde -V- Chesterfield at Mill Farm, Wesham, Lancashire, England on copyright picture Howard Roe 07973 739229
Chesterfield have been drawn to face Billericay Town or Taunton Town at home in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Spireites and the winners of that fourth qualifying round replay will face off on the weekend of Saturday 10th November.

Billericay currently lead the National League South, while Evo-Stik Southern Premier Division South side Taunton lie fourth.

The two sides drew 2-2 on Saturday.

A win would hand Chesterfield £36,000 in prize money, to add to the £25,000 they picked up by coming from behind to overcome Fylde.