Chesterfield waiting on another club to come up with ‘right figures’ for midfielder

Jordan Sinnott’s future apparently lies away from the Proact, as Chesterfield await ‘the right figures’ from an interested club.

The midfielder, who has a year left on his contract, cannot be guaranteed first team action according to Martin Allen.

“One club is asking questions about Jordan,” he said.

“We’re waiting for answers from their owner.

“He’s done really well in training, he’s a really good lad, I really like him but I’m just not sure I can get him enough first team games or get him onto our bench.

“He’s a good player but at the moment it’s difficult for him.

“I want to try and help him get fixed up with another club.”

Allen isn’t closing the door on the 24-year-old but suggests a move would be more beneficial than remaining at the Proact.

“If he has to come back into our squad he’ll be more than welcome, but at the moment I just can’t find a gap for him and at the moment I think it’d be better for him to move on.

“At the moment that club has not come back with the right figures.”