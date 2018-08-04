Chesterfield veteran sees steel in new-look side after injury-enforced watching brief

In the wake of last season’s relegation from League Two, Drew Talbot predicted the club would need a team of ‘men’ to battle in the National League and he thinks Martin Allen has assembled just that.

The veteran has had an interesting summer, having been released by the club at the end of his contract, only to be offered a new deal shortly after Allen came in as the Spireites’ new boss.

Chesterfield vs Crewe Alexandra - Drew Talbot at full time - Pic By James Williamson

A hamstring problem has hampered his pre-season involvement, but he returned to the pitch for 45 minutes at Alfreton last weekend.

“It’s been not a great three weeks, I’ve had a bit of a niggling problem with the back of my hamstring.

“It’s nothing major but I’ve had to work hard to get back.

“I’m really pleased to get some minutes under my belt, it’s been tough watching the lads – I’m not a good watcher.”

The watching brief has at least given him an opportunity to cast his eye over the new-look side.

And the 32-year-old liked what he saw at the Proact last week when Wigan Athletic visited .

“I watched the game against a very good Wigan team, who probably put their full-strength team out and the lads that played in that game did absolutely brilliantly,” he said.

“I think there’s a lot to be optimistic about.”

Talbot, himself a fan favourite thanks to his committed displays in a number of positions, believes this Spireites squad have the necessary ‘steel’ to compete in the National League.

“We’ve got quite a lot of good footballers who want to play football, but you can see there’s some steel there,” he said.

“I think you have to have that in you, I don’t think that’s something you get, you’re born with it a little bit.

“You have to have that grit and determination and from what I’ve seen in the games I wasn’t involved in, the lads are right there.”