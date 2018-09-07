Chesterfield veteran isn’t an ‘uncle’ but he’s happy to pass on his wisdom

Marc-Antoine Fortune might stop short of calling himself an uncle figure for Gozie Ugwu, but he’s happy to pass on his wisdom.

When the Frenchman kicked his first ball in senior football, Ugwu was six.

Chesterfield FC v Barnet FC.'second half substitute, Chigozi Ugwu makes his presence known in the Barnet six yard box.

There’s a 12-year age gap between the two Chesterfield strikers and Fortune has been there and done it in the Premier League and Champions League.

Ugwu, yet to play higher than League One, hasn’t scored as a Spireite.

But his struggles in front of goal are hardly unique.

“I think every striker is the same,” said Fortune.

“When we don’t score we think everything is against us, like a post or a pass.

“Just one and maybe he won’t score 10 behind it, but it will build his confidence and he will have more chances. More chances will bring more goals.

“He’s doing well, he just needs to keep going.”

The 37-year-old is competing with Ugwu for a place in the starting line-up, but because he’s the elder statesman, he’s hoping he can assist his rival.

“I talk with him, because obviously I’m older,” he said.

“I’m not like an uncle, but I try to help him.

“I’m not only here to fight against him for a position, I’m here to help him.

“We had a good chat, he knows what he has to do. Keep going and the goals will come.”

Fortune is keen to ensure all of Town’s frontmen stay on track during what has been a lean spell: “We have to focus on the same things.

“As a striker we know what we have to do – we did well before, so why change something if it was working?”