Chesterfield slipped into the National League drop zone following a 4-0 thumping at home to Solihull Moors.

Nathan Blissett scored twice as the visitors went 2-0 up inside the opening half hour.

Alex Gudger headed in a free-kick in the 70th minute before Jermaine Hylton made it 4-0 seven minutes later.

Spireites have won just one in 22 games.

