A new supporters bar under the north stand will officially open at the Proact on Saturday.

Chesterfield fans will be able to enjoy guest beers and food that isn’t on offer anywhere else in the stadium, when the Harold Lilleker & Sons Stand bar opens at 12.30pm.

The day’s early kick-off on Sky, Burnley’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, will be shown on the screens.

The bar is set to close at 2.45pm.