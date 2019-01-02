Chesterfield sub ‘made a difference’ against Solihull, says Tim Flowers

Solihull Moors boss Tim Flowers singled out Chesterfield substitute Andrew Alexander Kiwomya in helping the Spireites comeback in the 2-2 draw on New Year’s Day.

Kiwomya and Robbie Weir were introduced into the action at half-time by caretaker manager John Pemberton with Chesterfield a goal down to their high-flying hosts.

It had the desired impact with Marc-Antoine Fortune meeting Kiwomya’s cross to level the scores early after the restart. Kiwomya then had a part to play in the second as his shot came back off the post for Lee Shaw to tap in.

“It was a bit scrappy early on,” reflected Flowers. “I didn’t think they caused us any real problems in the first half – we got into some really good areas and that final ball was lacking.

“We got our noses in front and then I thought the introduction of Kiwomya made a difference to them on the left-hand side.

“We had to make a change out there to try and stem that side of the pitch.

“They equalised and it is what it is - it was a mistake. Things happen and Boot’s been wonderful for us this season and you are going to make a mistake.

“We got our noses in front again with a well-worked corner which we’ve scored off a few times this season. They then come back and score an equaliser.

“I thought it was a very entertaining second half – too open for my liking really. We created a lot of chances and didn’t convert.

“It was like a pinball machine in their box on a number of occasions and we couldn’t get the final touch.”