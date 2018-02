Ricky German has joined Matlock Town on loan from Chesterfield for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old striker has spent time out at Sheffield FC, Alfreton Town and the Gladiators already this season.

German, a product of the Spireites academy, will be in contention for Matlock’s home game with Witton Albion on Saturday.

German also posted on Twitter (RicardoDGerman): “Looking forward to the game tomorrow for @Matlock_TownFC”.