Three goals and an assist in the month of November have put a Chesterfield star in the running for a League Two award.

Kristian Dennis is one of four players vying for the Player of the Month gong.

He hit the net against Swindon, Exeter and Forest Green Rovers, before setting up Andy Kellett in the 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town.

Dennis is up against Mansfield Town’s Zander Diamond, Forest Green Rovers striker Christian Doidge and Luton Town full-back Dan Potts.