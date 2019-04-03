Chesterfield skipper Jonathan Smith wants the Spireites to send a message to the rest of the National League

Jonathan Smith wants to send a message to the rest of the National League in the final five games of the 2018/19 season.

The Chesterfield skipper, who scored his fourth goal as a Spireite on Saturday against Dagenham, insists they shouldn’t relax now that safety is all but certain.

With a top half finish now looking possible, things are looking up at the Proact.

“You can see the confidence running through the team a bit more now, it’s good to see,” he said.

“We want to finish the season strong, we’re not taking the foot off the gas, we want to keep going. We can’t rest on it.

“We need to to send a message out to say we’re going to be strong next season.

“The gaffer will make decisions in the summer about whoever is here or who is not, but we need to send a message that we’re going to be battling next year.”

Smith has experienced promotion with Luton and Swindon and expects Town to be challengers next season.

“This club should be up the top of the league, I know everyone says it but that’s why I came to this club.

“I didn’t really want to drop into the Conference but I believe this club will be up there.”

“We have to be. There’s no doubt about it, we have to be up there.”