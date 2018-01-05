Chesterfield sign young keeper on loan from Bournemouth

Chesterfield have signed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Bournemouth until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old becomes the Spireites’ fourth signing this week and sees emergency loan keeper Jake Eastwood return to Sheffield United.

Ramsdale, a former Blade, left Bramall Lane 12 months ago to join Premier League side Bournemouth in a reported £800,000 deal.

Ramsdale said: “I’m very pleased to join Chesterfield. I’m glad that it’s all done so that I can focus on the game tomorrow.

“It’s a great club and we shouldn’t be in the position that we are in. Hopefully we can start to get some wins and climb the table.”

He started all five games for the England U19s side which won the 2017 UEFA European Under-19s Championship and has been capped three times at U20s level.

Spireites boss Jack Lester said: “He’s someone we’ve been after and it’s a fantastic signing for us.

“He went for big money and Bournemouth have been fantastic with us so I’d like to thank them for their help.

“Aaron knows the area and a few of the lads and Simon Tracey rates him very highly so we’re delighted to have got him.”

Meanwhile, 18-year-old midfielder Joe Rowley has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with Chesterfield.

“Joe is a young prospect who has a very bright future,” added Lester. “It’s great to tie him down and show our intentions to look after the future of the club.”