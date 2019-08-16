Chesterfield sign released Wrexham striker who has the Football League in his sights

Chesterfield have completed the signing of striker Mike Fondop on a one-year deal.

Fondop arrives at the Proact Stadium as a free agent having left Wrexham earlier this week.

Spireites boss John Sheridan has been keen to add a striker to his ranks, as his side search for their first National League win of the season.

Fondop said: “I’m very excited and there couldn’t be a better club than Chesterfield because we all know the history of Chesterfield. I want to help the club get back into the Football League.”

In July 2018, Fondop signed a two-year deal at Wrexham but after a promising start spent the second half of last season on loan at Maidenhead United.

The 25-year-old left the Welsh club after his contract was “cancelled by mutual agreement”, an official Wrexham statement confirmed. He has previously spent time at Halifax, Guiseley and Oxford City.

“I want to get started as soon as possible,” said Fondop after his Chesterfield signing was confirmed. “I’ve been working on my fitness so I feel fresh and really fit. I’m ready to start straight away.”

Chesterfield say the move is subject to receiving international clearance.