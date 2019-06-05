Chesterfield sign forward following Doncaster Rovers release

Forward Liam Mandeville has signed a two-year contract at Chesterfield FC.

The 22-year-old arrives at the Proact Stadium after having been released by Doncaster Rovers.

He spent last season on loan at Morecambe, scoring four goals from 46 games, from the Keepmoat.

Spireites’ assistant manager Glynn Snodin said: “Liam could have stayed in the Football League, so credit to him for dropping down to the National League to join us. He creates and scores goals and we think we can get the best out of him.”

Mandeville started his career at Doncaster in 2015 and scored 15 goals in a total of 64 appearances for the South Yorkshire club.

Mandeville added: “We had a good chat and I liked what I heard. It’s an excellent set-up and I’m looking forward to it.”