Chesterfield send written apology to Wrexham after supporter disrupted minute of silence

Chesterfield have written to National League rivals Wrexham to apologise, after a Spireite supporter disrupted a minute of silence at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

The Welsh club designated the game against Chesterfield as their annual opportunity to pay tribute to supporters and ex players who have died during the past 12 months.

Their names were read out before the ground fell silent.

But a supporter in the away section then shouted abuse, which prompted an angry reaction from others and caused the silence to be halted prematurely by the referee.

Chesterfield CEO Graham Bean confirmed this morning that he has written to Wrexham to offer an apology for the supporter's actions.

He also revealed that he has contacted a 72-year-old Spireite fan who suffered a fall at the game on Saturday and required treatment in hospital but is now at home recovering, albeit feeling 'battered and bruised.'