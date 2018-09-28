Chesterfield’s transfer listed keeper in squad travelling to Kent today

Chesterfield’s transfer listed goalkeeper Joe Anyon is to travel with the squad to Kent this afternoon.

The stopper, who was declared surplus to requirements and hasn’t played a single minute of the season so far, featured in a friendly for another club this week.

But he’s part of Allen’s plans for the Maidstone United fixture.

“Joe went and played in a behind closed doors game for Doncaster,” said the manager.

“It was a private game, they needed a goalkeeper and they rang about Joe and he went over and played very well.

“He’s travelling with us this weekend.”

Number one keeper Shwan Jalal, meanwhile, apologised to the squad for his Tuesday night blunder that cost the Spireites a goal in their 3-1 defeat by Maidenhead.