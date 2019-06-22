Chesterfield’s pre-season plans - when it starts and what new-look Spireites squad can expect

Chesterfield will return for pre-season training on 28th June and Glynn Snodin expects a group of fit players to report back to the Proact.

The first two days will allow Spireites staff to pinpoint where the players are with their conditioning, before the hard work starts on the following Monday.

Assistant manager Glynn Snodin revealed the club’s plans for the early preparations ahead of the 2019/20 season.

“We go back on the 28th, we’ll be in Friday and Saturday doing all the usual, briefing, body fats, a bit of testing.

“Then we really get to the football side early doors on Monday 1st.”

The good news is that the football will be out nice and early and it won’t resemble a North Derbyshire Running Club session.

“We’ll mix it up.

“We’ll do a lot of football.

“The lads will be with the sports science lad Rob (Coleman) for the fitness side.

“These days you don’t need to wait two weeks for them to get fit, they come back fit.

“They’re specimens now, they’re very fit, what they eat, what they drink, they’re professionals, no matter what level you are.

“It doesn’t take us long.

“We want to get the ball out early and work hard with the ball. They’re going to get the work in with it.

“We’ve put about eight games in so we can get the minutes in and build them up.”

Snodin says the staff have left the players alone to enjoy their break, before the ‘10 month slog’ that lies ahead.

There’s no switching off from Proact life for the management team, however.

“You’re still on the ball, looking at things, looking at who is out of contract, getting calls from agents,” said Snodin.

“You can’t really switch off as much as a player. It’s different when you come to this side.

“There’s always things to do, ticking over, making sure everything is right because when they come in you don’t want to be running about, looking unprofessional and amateurish.

“We all know what we’re going to do from day one.”