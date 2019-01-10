Chesterfield's new assistant: 'I've worked at international level, in the Championship but I'm not bothered about the level - football is a drug to me'

Glynn Snodin has a glittering coaching CV that includes international football, spells in the Championship and promotions, but he still jumped at the chance to work for National League Chesterfield.

The 58-year-old is John Sheridan's new assistant manager at the Proact.

His last coaching role, at Bradford City, ended in May and he'd been doing some scouting for Premier League Burnley.

It took one phone call out of the blue from Sheridan to seal his new job, because he couldn't wait to get fully immersed in the game again.

READ: Why Sheridan has returned to Chesterfield after leaving League Two play-off challengers Carlisle.

"I've always been in contact with Simon (Grayson) because we've worked together for the last 10 years.

"So we've just been waiting to see what happens.

"I've done a little bit with Martin Hodge, he's at Burnley in recruitment.

"That's what I've been doing over the last three or four months, going out to games and it keeps your eye on the game at all the different levels.

"I went and had a look at players for him and really enjoyed it, because you miss it so much, it's like a drug to me, the love of my life.

"John (Sheridan) rang me up the other day and straight away I said yes, I would.

"I know John from his football days, we always talk as he's been a manager at different clubs.

"When you're sat at home for six months and you've been in the game for 42 years, then a man like Shez rings you - I just wanted to get back working."

Snodin worked in the Northern Ireland set-up under Nigel Worthington and has been Grayson's assistant manager at Leeds United, Preston North End, Huddersfield Town, Sunderland and Bradford City.

READ: Ex Leeds United assistant Snodin in profile.

He insists dropping out of the Football League isn't a problem, because he was missing the game so much.

"It doesn't matter what the level is, you miss football after 42 years, I can tell you that now," he said.

"I think it's a good club, I'm not bothered what level it's at.

"I've worked at international, Championship, it doesn't matter to me, I just love the game of football.

"It's still the same game, the still minutes you play, just with different minutes.

"I'm just pleased I got the call."

Chesterfield sit in the National League relegation zone and the job for Sheridan and Snodin is to stave off a third successive relegation.

READ: 'Last chance saloon,' says reinvigorated Spireites owner Dave Allen.

Snodin isn't shying away from the size of the mountain Town will have to climb.

"Massive challenge, but if it wasn't we wouldn't be here now. If they were in the top four I wouldn't be getting this job.

"We knew it would be a tough challenge, any job you go into around November, December, January, you know you're in for a tough challenge. But hopefully it'll work out.

"I just want to help John, I want to help Dave, I want to help Chesterfield Football Club the best I can and get them out of this rut they're in."