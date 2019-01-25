Chesterfield’s Louis Dodds available for selection against Barrow after returning from Port Vale loan

Chesterfield have confirmed Louis Dodds will be available for selection for Saturday’s home game against Barrow.

The 32-year-old striker returned to the Spireites after a spell on loan at League Two side Port Vale.

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan said on Thursday: “I don’t know the politics of his deal, why he went to Port Vale, why he’s come back, I only found out yesterday.

“He’s a player I know, he’s played against me before, he’s a good player. He hasn’t been figuring too much at Port Vale, he’s coming back.

“He trained this morning, looked okay, so while he’s here he’s going to be part of the squad and hopefully he’ll try and force his way into the team.”

Dodds made 17 appearances for Port Vale and provided two assists in the EFL Trophy.