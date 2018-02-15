Chesterfield response to goals, at either end, is vital says Barry

Brad Barry says Chesterfield cannot afford to ‘drop’ after conceding, like they did against Cambridge on Tuesday.

Ahead of another tough trip to Carlisle United tomorrow, Barry wants to see a return to the mentality possessed by the side during a six-game unbeaten run back in November.

He admits that in the 3-2 defeat by Cambridge, the side’s responses to both scoring and conceding goals were problematic.

“It’s game management,” he said.

“We took the lead early, why did we stop doing what we were doing well?

“When we conceded the whole team dropped and in this league there’s no way you can do that.

“When we went on that run, if we scored a goal we believed we’d go and get another one and we’d keep going until the final whistle.

“We need to get everyone back into that routine.”