Chesterfield really need a strike partner for Tom Denton or Marc-Antoine Fortune

Saturday’s home game was one of those “nearly” matches.

We nearly scored early on with two great chances, which should have been put away.

We nearly lost it second half when Barrow put on a bit of pressure and nearly scored one second half after what was a crazy game of head tennis in front of the Barrow goal.

Although we really should have had a penalty when the Barrow keeper Joel Dixon blatantly pulled down Curtis Weston in the box.

In truth though there were too many misplaced passes by both teams and Chesterfield are obviously in real need of a striker who can partner Tom Denton or Marc-Antoine Fortune.

John Sheridan’s 4-1-4-1 line up has had the desired effect of not conceding a goal in three matches and we can hopefully banish memories of recent defensive disasters against the likes of Solihull Moors and Ebbsfleet and look forward to watching a team who are hard to beat and can pressure the opposition.

The majority of our drawn games this season have come from conceding the first goal and then having to play to catch up with a squad that has previously found it difficult to score more than one goal a game.

With seven wins roughly, required from 16 games to save us from the dreaded drop there’s an awful lot still to play for at the business end of the campaign, we do still have to play most of the teams around us.

Anyone can put together a decent run to get out of it, a few weeks ago Dover looked dead and buried and most fans had them down as relegation certainties.

However they now sit two places and three points above Chesterfield.

They look to have turned things around in December and recently secured a morale-boosting away win at Wrexham.

Louis Dodds has come back from his loan spell at Port Vale although he’s not really made much impact at Vale Park in his second spell there - starting only six games and usually being a substitute. Whether he can make the difference up front for Chesterfield remains to be seen, as he has a career record of one goal every 5.7 matches.

It would be nice to see Scott Boden back. Scott’s 11 goals this season are better than any player currently in our squad. So it’s fingers crossed this week for any news of arrivals of a player with a good record of finding the net.