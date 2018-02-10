Chesterfield post losses for 2016/17 financial year

Chesterfield FC have announced losses of £500k for the past financial year.

The Spireites followed the previous year’s £40k profit with an overall loss of £506,735 for the 2016/17 financial period.

A club statement blamed relegation, a fall in the amount of cash brought in by transfers and reduced gate receipts.

The statement, posted on the club’s website, said: “Relegation during the trading year saw the income fall by nearly £900,000 compared to the previous year.

“This was mainly due to the reduced amount of transfer fees during the year.

“Gate receipts and season ticket money fell by £290,000, although TV and football awards increased by £280,000.

“The club’s costs were reduced by over £200,000, despite the costs incurred of replacing the manager and coaching staff during the year. “

Company secretary Ashley Carson admitted the financial performance was a disappointmen.

“Whilst the results are disappointing, the year had been extremely challenging, with five directors resigning and relegation to League Two.

“The club managed to negotiate a reduction in the interest costs of the loans to £100,000, from £244,000 the previous year.”

The annual general meeting will take place on Monday 5th March at 7pm.

Shareholders have been asked to submit questions using a form enclosed with the meeting papers 48 hours before the AGM.