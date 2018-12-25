Chesterfield players get all but 12 minutes of Christmas Day to spend with loved ones

Chesterfield’s squad will spend all but 12 minutes of their Christmas Day with their loved ones.

The Spireites play tomorrow at home to Solihull Moors in yet another vital National League fixture.

But there’s no trip to the training ground or team meetings at the Proact today.

Instead, they’ve got the day off.

Boss Martin Allen trusts that they’ll still prepare for the game in the right way.

“They’ve always shown a very professional attitude,” he said.

“In the business we’re in, there’s no better Christmas present than winning three points.

“I think everyone respects that, and the responsibilities we’ve got to our team-mates, the club and the supporters.

“They’ve all got a GPS monitor, they’ve got to get out and do a 12 minute run to keep their body active.

“They’ll get out to have a loosen off.

“I think they’re all set and ready to go.”

On Monday the players were involved in Secret Santa at the Proact and had sandwiches together, before what Allen called a ‘very light’ session.