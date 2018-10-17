Chesterfield owner offered boss the chance to recruit further - Martin Allen reveals why he said no

Martin Allen has revealed some of what was discussed in a frank and 'forthright' recent meeting with Chesterfield owner Dave Allen.

Speaking before Saturday's game against FC Halifax, the first team boss explained in depth why he had turned down the chance to recruit more players.

Dave Allen, right, at the unveiling of Martin Allen

And while he was unwilling to reveal exactly what the casino magnate had said, Allen said the owner had come up with some 'good stuff' during their discussion.

Chesterfield are winless in 13 games going into this weekend's FA Cup clash with AFC Fylde, but they haven't lost in their last three outings.