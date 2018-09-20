Chesterfield new boy is not here for a laugh or to make friends

Jonathan Smith has not come to the Proact to make friends.

The combative midfielder is making no promises about what he’ll do on the pitch after joining on loan from Stevenage, other than to say he’ll give his all in the blue shirt.

A man who tasted Wembley defeat at the hands of the Spireites in the JPT final, Smith says he’s long admired Chesterfield from afar.

“As soon as the interest was shown I was desperate to get here,” said the 31-year-old.

“I’ve always seen Chesterfield as a big club, even when I was growing up. That was the big pull really.

“I had a handful of Conference teams wanting to take me but I think Chesterfield stood out because of the size of the club, the potential to do well.”

Known by those who have watched him at Stevenage, Luton, York and Forest Green as a man who can break up opposition attacks and score the odd goal, Smith didn’t have much to say about his own game.

“I see quite a few of these interviews where players say ‘I’m going to do this, I’m going to do that’ but the best thing for me to say is let the fans judge,” he said.

“What I will say is I’ve come here to win games, I’ve not come here to have a laugh or make friends – I’ll be giving everything to win games.”