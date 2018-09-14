Chesterfield new boy Denton wants repeat of previous success against Daggers

Tom Denton hopes his Chesterfield debut brings more of the enjoyment he’s had in recent encounters with Dagenham and Redbridge.

The targetman scored with a fierce strike in a 2016 win over the Daggers in the FA Cup for Halifax and contributed to a 3-1 National League win over them last season.

Saturday’s visit to Victoria Road is likely to yield Denton’s first appearance in the blue of Chesterfield, since his Tuesday arrival from Alfreton.

“I played against them a few times,” said the striker.

“When we were in the Conference North and they were in the Conference we beat them in the FA Cup and I scored, at Halifax.

“We beat them last year as well.

“I’ve had a good time against Dagenham, hopefully it continues on Saturday.”

Denton might be stepping up a level from the National League North, but he knows exactly what to expect from the National League having experienced it previously with Alfreton and Halifax.

Playing in this division once again was a big part of his decision to make the move to the Proact, a move he admits came out of the blue.

“It was a bit of a surprise to be honest, I was just getting on with my business where I was,” he told the Derbyshire Times.

“I got a little inkling last weekend I think it was and it’s all gone from there, now I’m here.

“Obviously I thought about it with my family and just fancied another crack at the Conference.

“I played probably 30 games last season and wanted another crack at it, and it’s a good club to be at.

“You know what you’re getting in the Conference, going down the leagues it’s getting more rough and tumble, whereas the higher up you go it’s more football based.

“You’ve got to win your individual battles in the first 20 minutes and set your stall out from there.”

Denton last tasted full-time football in 2010 as a younger at Huddersfield Town.

Since then he’s forged a career as a prolific part-time goalscorer and a plasterer by day.

He doesn’t sound too disappointed to be putting down the trowel.

“I haven’t been full-time for going on eight years now, hopefully one more go at it and hopefully I’m successful.

“(Plastering) is one of them you can go in and out of, I can go straight back to it when I want,” he said, before adding, tongue in cheek: “I’ll probably throw in a few Wednesdays as well.”