‘Chesterfield need to win - I’m not going out to draw,’ says Pemberton

Chesterfield will target nothing but all three points when they welcome Ebbsfleet United to the Proact Stadium on Saturday.

The Spireites have drawn with Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors in both of John Pemberton’s two games in caretaker charge.

But Pemberton is under no illusions over what is needed for the team to climb out of the National League relegation zone.

“We need to win football matches - I’m not going out to draw,” said Pemberton.

Points have come as speculation mounts over the vacant managerial position, as well as the long-term ownership of the club.

But off-field matters will be put to one side as Chesterfield look to find a way out of trouble towards the foot of the table.

They sit just a point and a place behind fifth-from-bottom Havant & Waterlooville, with a game in hand over those above.

Three points against Ebbsfleet on Saturday could take the Spireites as high as 18th, if other results go their way.

“The players have been unbelievably supportive to me. They just need a bit of confidence.”

And added: “We need the supporters behind us and together we can go forward.”

Pemberton revealed Alex Kiwomya is doubtful for the game while there will be a check on Tom Denton’s fitness tomorrow.

Ebbsfleet, meanwhile, are a team in form having won their last three and sit three points off the play-off spots.