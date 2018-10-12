Chesterfield more focused on what they can do than what Halifax might do

Chesterfield will set out to continue what Martin Allen believes is an improvement in performances at FC Halifax tomorrow.

The Town manager, as he does every week, expects a difficult game when his side travel to the Shay for a 5.15pm kick-off.

But his focus is more on what the Spireites can do than what the Shaymen might do.

“We have full respect for the opposition, with our scouting reports and watching DVDs of their games,” he said.

“They had a very good start but haven’t been doing so well recently.

“He (Jamie Fullarton) is a good young manager.

“Every game is a difficult game.

“Our full concentration is on our performance and our way, moving our team.”

Chesterfield haven’t won for 12 games, but are unbeaten in two thanks to draws at Maidstone and at home to AFC Fylde.

“We are improving, we are getting better,” said Allen.

“The players are giving everything they’ve got.

“I think it’s starting to shape up how I really, really want it.”

Chesterfield have snapped up Doncaster Rovers forward Alex Kiwomya this week on loan.

They also added Sheffield United defender Jake Bennett to the ranks, but he’s a doubt for tomorrow’s game.