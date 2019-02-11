Chesterfield match winner Scott Boden on the task facing his choice for Man of the Match against FC Halifax

Scott Boden has challenged Saturday’s ‘Man of the Match’ to produce his impressive performance again and again for Chesterfield.

Town’s goalscorer heaped praise on fellow debutant Ellis Chapman, an 18-year-old loanee playing at left wing-back in a new look 3-5-2 system.

“I thought he was brilliant, I personally thought he was Man of the Match, he was really good,” said Boden.

The task for the Lincoln City youngster is to go out and play as impressively again and again for Chesterfield

Boden said: “It’s a case of him delivering it again next week and delivering it again the week after.

“He’s got to get consistency in his game, but I thought he was brilliant today.”

Chapman has signed for the Spireites for the rest of the season, after making 12 appearances for the Imps first team.