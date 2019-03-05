Chesterfield manager John Sheridan reveals that Doncaster Rovers loanee Alex Kiwomya has picked up another injury

Alex Kiwomya has picked up another niggling injury, but may return to fitness by the weekend.

A hamstring injury kept Alex Kiwomya out of Saturday’s game at Wrexham and he wasn't expected to be ready for tonight's trip to Braintree.

But the Doncaster Rovers loanee may be fit by the weekend.

Boss John Sheridan says the forward has struggled with injuries since arriving at the Proact.

“It’s his hamstring," said Sheridan.

“He’s had a few niggly injuries, even before I came in. Too many.

“He probably needs to work on them, get stronger.

“He needs to be out on the pitch."

Kiwomya came off the bench to great effect last Tuesday night, scoring Town's second goal in the 2-0 win at Barnet.

But he was conspicuous by his absence from the team-sheet when the team went to Wrexham last Saturday.

“Claire the physio has told me he’s felt a twinge in his hamstring," said Sheridan.

“We’re hoping he’ll be available for Saturday, we’ve just got to be very careful.”