Chesterfield management team taking Bromley’s artificial pitch into consideration as they plot team selection for tonight’s National League clash

Bromley’s artificial 3G pitch is one of the considerations for Chesterfield’s management duo as they plot their team selection for tonight’s game.

It’s possible that some of the Spireites injury problems this season have been exacerbated by the effects of playing and training on astro turf.

Drew Talbot’s knee injury appeared to flare up after a training session on 3G, while Charlie Carter has pondered publicly whether the artificial surface at Maidstone might have played a part in him re-injuring his ankle.

Town’s assistant manager Glynn Snodin says the suitability of the pitch for players with injuries comes into the thinking when deciding who to field against the Ravens.

“Straight after the game on Saturday you look at everything, who you’ve got available, the little niggles, who can’t play on it, who can and take it from there,” he said.

“It all depends on the injuries, if they’ve got an injury that’s going to put them out for another three games what’s the point?

“You’d rather miss them for 90 minutes than for another three games.”

But Snodin isn’t against the use of artificial turf, which is still prohibited in the Football League, because he remembers worse surfaces from his playing career.

“I don’t mind them,” he said.

“It doesn’t bother me, if you can still tackle on it it’s fine.

“You do prefer grass, don’t get me wrong, but it’s okay.

“Look at the pitches we used to play on in the 70s and 80s, I’d prefer to play on that 3G and 4G than what we played on in them days.”

Bromley have lost their last three games going into tonight’s fixture, while Chesterfield have alternated between victory and defeat for the past four outings.

Both wins in that quartet of matches came on Tuesday nights away from home and Snodin hopes the pattern continues at Hayes Lane this evening.

“It’ll be a difficult game, it always is.

“Hopefully we’ll get back to what we’re good at, be resilient, hard to beat and go and get a result.

“Hopefully we’ll be on it and if they’ve got a bit of weakness we’ll find it and get on top of them.”