Chesterfield loanee would ‘love’ to make his Proact stay permanent

One of Chesterfield’s current loanees would love the chance to make his stay at the Proact Stadium permanent.

Haydn Hollis has made 31 appearances in the National League for Chesterfield this season, on loan from Forest Green Rovers.

The centre-half is a free agent this summer and his enjoyment of life as a Spireite and the potential for success next season make the Proact an attractive potential new home.

“I’m just waiting to see my options, see what’s what,” he said, of his immediate future.

“If the opportunity comes to stay at the football club, I’d love to because it’s a huge football club and a great place to come to every day now.

“With me being quite local it’s perfect.

“I think they’ll be up there next year, I think the club is going in the right direction.”

Hollis, who has helped keep 11 clean sheets for Town this season, admits to a sense of relief, now that relegation is a mathematical impossibility.

But he doesn’t forsee the same struggles next term.

“It was a relief. Even though we felt we were safe, it’s still a weight off your shoulders.

“But with the squad we’ve got and the size of this football club, I don’t think we should be looking at that in the first place.

“It’s a very good place to come, the club is in good hands and next year they should be up there challenging.”