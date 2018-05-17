Chesterfield legend to feature at Spireites soccer school

A Chesterfield legend will be the star guest at Chesterfield FC’s soccer school at the Proact later this month.

Goalkeeper Tommy Lee, who retired last season from playing after 10 seasons with the club, will give a masterclass on the pitch on 30th May for five to 11-year-olds.

The soccer school will take place on 30th May from 9am to 4pm.

Lee will be coaching the budding goalkeepers, while the usual sessions take place, including the speed cage, ball skills and a themed tournament.

To book visit www.officialsoccerschools.co.uk/chesterfield or call 01246 264030

Alternatively, email activities@spireitestrust.org.uk