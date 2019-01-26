Chesterfield legend Ian Evatt believes Spireites will avoid the drop

Barrow boss Ian Evatt believes John Sheridan's Chesterfield will 'comfortably' beat the drop this season.

The returning Spireites legend watched his side draw 0-0 with his former club at the Proact this afternoon, despite going down to 10 men late on.

Before the game Evatt, who had two spells at Town as a player and took over as caretaker manager late last season, received a rousing ovation from the home fans.

"The fans are magnificent, love the fans and the place to bits," he said.

"It's no secret the admiration I hold for this football club.

"The fans have been magnificent with me all along, as have the media, the backroom team, the chairman, everyone. I can't speak highly enough of my time here.

"It comes to an end at some point.

"I'm really grateful for the reception I got."

Based on what he saw today, Evatt is certain there will be no third successive relegation for Chesterfield.

"This isn't an easy place to come, it's a fantastic stadium with great support," he said.

"Come the end of the season they'll be no where near the relegation zone, I have no doubt about that.

"John has got them playing the right way and a lot better, so we have to take a point at the end of the day.

"I genuinely hope they go on to win every game until the end of the season.

"I'm sure John will keep them up comfortably and hopefully this club can progress moving forward."

Evatt was pleased with the way his side grew into the game, after struggling early on.

Chesterfield created a number of early chances, but failed to take them, and Barrow eventually got a foothold in the game to make it much more of an even contest.

He felt his side looked the likeliest to go on and get a late winner, before Lee Molyneux was sent off for a second bookable offence.

"It was a really good game of football," said Evatt.

Two good teams, an improving team in Chesterfield and us, who are probably punching above our weight.

"I think in the first half an hour Chesterfield definitely edged it, we were a bit slow coming out the traps.

"The last 15 minutes we started to take over.

"Second half I thought we were really good, started to get the combinations round the box, probably should have scored.

"The second off - the first yellow card was soft, the second one was a yellow card - changed the dynamic and we've just got to see it out.

"I was pleased, mostly.

"This is a fantastic football club and we've come here and more or less dominated possession, especially second half.

"The first half an hour of the second half we were starting to look likely.

"We have to take credit for that and we'll keep improving and moving forwards."

In his first season as a manager, Evatt has guided his men to 11th position in the National League.

His brief when he took over was just to keep the Bluebirds in the division.

But now he's looking at the top seven.

"I've said many times I don't settle for mediocrity, I can't, I can't allow my players to be happy, thinking they've achieved something.

"We haven't achieved anything, we're 10th in the table, which come the end of the season means we have nothing to play for.

"I want us to be in, fighting around the play-offs.

"I played for a team in Blackpool which survived relegation the one season, the next we got promoted to the Premier League because we had belief.

"You have to believe we can be better and better and push towards those play-off spots, I think we're good enough to."