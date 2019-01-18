Chesterfield legend Drew Talbot having a ‘tough time in hospital’ with his knee, reveals John Sheridan

Drew Talbot’s injury-ravaged season has brought yet another setback, according to his new boss.

John Sheridan, who managed Talbot in his first spell as Chesterfield manager and then signed him on loan for Plymouth Argyle, says the right-back is still struggling with his knee.

Talbot, left, and Sheridan, right, have history together

And the 32-year-old, who hasn’t played since 25th September, doesn’t sound close to a return to action anytime soon.

“He’s still injured and he’s still in hospital at the moment,” said Sheridan.

“He’s having a bit of a bad time.

“Not that I know all the ins and outs.

“He’s just having a tough time in hospital with his knee.

“He’s had it washed out again, but I don’t want to say too much because I don’t know too much.

Although unable to go into specifics on Talbot’s knee problems, Sheridan put on record his admiration for the Chesterfield legend.

“I know Drew well and he knows me, I’ve always loved him as a player,” said the manager.

“Unfortunately for him, whether it’s an infection or whatever he’s had, he keeps having little set-backs.

“It’s not going probably the way he wanted it.”