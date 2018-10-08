Chesterfield learn FA Cup fourth qualifying round opponents

Chesterfield have learned the identity of their FA Cup fourth qualifying round opponents.

The draw, which took place moments ago and is regionalised, has pitted the Spireites against AFC Fylde - away from home.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in National League action at the weekend.

The tie is due to take place on the weekend of 20th October.

Victory in the final qualifying round before the first round proper would earn the club £25,000 in prize money.

Last season Town exited at the first hurdle at the hands of Bradford City.

In the 1996/97 season the Spireites reached the semi-final of the competiton and took Premier League opponents Middlesbrough to a replay.