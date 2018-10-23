Chesterfield Ladies overcome local rivals Belper in Derbyshire Cup

Chesterfield Ladies came from behind to beat Belper on penalties in the first round of the Derbyshire Cup on Sunday.

The game started badly for Chesterfield, who let Belper get a shot on goal in the first minutes of the game.

Chesterfield started to get back into the game, created chances but failing to score.

Belper took the lead in the closing minutes of the first half and made it 2-0 10 minutes into the second half, leaving Chesterfield frustrated.

Chesterfield continued to pressure Belper and it paid off in the 70th minute when Gina Camfields pulled a goal back.

In the 20 minutes that followed Chesterfield kept pressing and finally, with a minute remaining, Camfield’s cross floated past the keeper into the top left hand corner to force a penalty shootout.

Chesterfield won the game on penalties thanks to two excellent saves from Nicole Watson, securing safe passage into the next round.

They face Belper again at Glapwell in the Plate Cup this Sunday.